VESSEL REVIEW | AAL Hamburg & AAL Limassol – Versatile heavy lift vessels to serve global trade routes
Singapore-based AAL Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of two heavy lift vessels in a series built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China. The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose vessels AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol were both designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules.
The newbuilds each have an LOA of 179.9 metres (590.2 feet), a moulded beam of 30 metres (100 feet), a summer draught of 10.3 metres (33.8 feet), a moulded depth of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), and a gross tonnage of 25,400. The cargo capacities of each ship are 41,500 cubic metres (1.47 million cubic feet) split between two holds and 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.
Design promising improved cargo handling flexibility
The holds also feature adjustable pontoon triple deck capabilities as required, to optimise cargo intake. With no centreline bulkhead, the holds are designed to perfectly accommodate dry bulk commodities and are optimised for stowage of dangerous IMO cargoes.
The two vessels feature design elements to guarantee greater intake and safer handling of heavy lift cargo, thus enabling clients to minimise costs by reducing the number of voyages needed to transport the same volumes. The most prominent of these elements is the repositioning of the bridge and the accommodation block at the fore for improved visibility when underway while retaining the ability to transport larger and taller items of project cargo such as offshore wind turbine blades and rubber tire gantry cranes. If necessary, very tall cargo can even be stowed and transported in the ships’ holds with the hatch covers open.
Enhanced heavy lift capability and adaptable propulsion
All classes of dangerous goods in package form can be carried on each vessel’s deck except above the engine room and under deck in line with IMDG and class regulations. The vessels’ cargo holds are equipped with fire detection systems, CO2 fire extinguishing systems, and independent dehumidifiers. Ventilation of the holds is in accordance with the requirements for carriage of dangerous cargo.
Despite significant cargo intake volume and the 179.9-metre length, the hull design of the series will deliver a minimum draught of 6.5 metres (21 feet) to allow AAL to call far smaller and more remote ports, a key capability during employment on dedicated large projects.
The vessels are each equipped with three heavy lift port side cranes with a combined maximum lifting capacity of 700 tonnes as well as a retractable 146- by 26-metre (479- by 85-foot) weather deck system. Developed in-house by AAL, this weather deck increases the clear stowage space on deck to over 5,200 square metres (56,000 square feet).
Tandem lifting can be done with cranes number one and two, and also number two and three. This enables cargo loading at both the fore and aft of the vessel – optimising deck space and capacity. The cranes also feature an outreach of 35.7 metres (117 feet) at higher lifting capacity and render far more flexibility and options when loading large and/or heavy units.
Each ship’s propulsion arrangement consists of one MAN B&W 6S50ME-C9.7 dual-fuel, methanol ready main engine with a rated output of 7,380 kW (9,900 hp) at 107 rpm, diesel generators, and Kawasaki bow and stern thrusters. Also fitted are anti-heeling tanks, with an automatic system fully monitored and controlled from the cargo office.
AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol will be deployed to trade on key routes from Asia to Europe, America, and Australia. AAL Hamburg’s maiden voyage will see the vessel transport a mix of project cargo, including ducts and panels; boiler parts; transformers and accessories; as well as four barges weighing approximately 5,600 tonnes in total, for which the weather deck will be deployed. All other ships in the series are scheduled to be handed over to AAL by 2026.