VESSEL REVIEW | AAL Hamburg & AAL Limassol – Versatile heavy lift vessels to serve global trade routes

Singapore-based AAL Shipping has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of two heavy lift vessels in a series built by Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding in China. The 32,000DWT, dual-fuel multi-purpose vessels AAL Hamburg and AAL Limassol were both designed by Shanghai Merchant Ship Design and Research Institute (SDARI) in collaboration with AAL and Columbia Shipmanagement in compliance with DNV class rules.

The newbuilds each have an LOA of 179.9 metres (590.2 feet), a moulded beam of 30 metres (100 feet), a summer draught of 10.3 metres (33.8 feet), a moulded depth of 15.5 metres (50.9 feet), and a gross tonnage of 25,400. The cargo capacities of each ship are 41,500 cubic metres (1.47 million cubic feet) split between two holds and 1,910 TEUs including 35 reefer containers.