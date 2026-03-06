New pulp carrier delivered to China's CITIC Financial Leasing

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivered a new pulp carrier to local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing on Thursday, March 5.
CSPC Sagittarius is a sister ship of CSPC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by CSSC subsidiary Shanchuan Heavy Industry and were delivered in 2025.
The newbuild has a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.
In addition to transporting wood pulp, the vessel's hold can accommodate other types of cargo such as offshore wind turbine components, steel bridge segments, rail vehicles, 20-foot containers, and electric vehicles.
A "one-to-one" temperature monitoring and early warning system is installed in the cargo hold to enable the crew to monitor the temperatures of electric vehicles being transported as a means of preventing onboard battery fires.
The hold is also fitted with water spray firefighting systems.