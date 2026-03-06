New pulp carrier delivered to China's CITIC Financial Leasing

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSSC) subsidiary CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivered a new pulp carrier to local shipowner CITIC Financial Leasing on Thursday, March 5.

CSPC Sagittarius is a sister ship of CSPC Venus and CSPC Mars, which were built by CSSC subsidiary Shanchuan Heavy Industry and were delivered in 2025.

The newbuild has a length of 225 metres, a beam of 36 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight of 85,000, and a range of 25,000 nautical miles.