VESSEL REVIEW | Grande Shanghai & Grande Svezia – Grimaldi places new ammonia-ready car carriers into service
Italian shipping company the Grimaldi Group recently took delivery of two new pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) in a series.
Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia are the first two vessels in a series of five PCTCs built by China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen to be capable of transporting 9,000 CEUs. Design work on the series was undertaken by naval architecture firm Knud E Hansen of Denmark.
The PCTCs each have a length of 220 metres (720 feet), a beam of 38 metres (120 feet), a gross tonnage of 93,145, a cruising speed of 18 knots, and 14 vehicle decks. Grimaldi said the vehicle decks are capable of accommodating both electric vehicles and those fitted with internal combustion engines.
The PCTCs are also among the first vessels in the Grimaldi fleet to obtain the "ammonia ready" class notation from classification society RINA. This certifies that they may be converted for the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel in the future.
Hybrid propulsion setup for navigational flexibility
The ships have obtained additional class notations from RINA including the "green plus," "green star 3," "comfort vibration," and "comfort noise port" notations.
Each vessel also has a 5MWh lithium battery pack, 2,500 square metres (27,000 square feet) of solar panels, and a shore power connection to reduce reliance on the main engine and the generators when supplying electricity for the various onboard systems. Silicon-based hull coatings meanwhile help minimise drag.
The main engine is electronically controlled and is fitted with exhaust gas aftertreatment and selective catalytic reduction systems to help limit emissions of SOx, NOx and particulate matter.
Full suite of energy-saving features
Additional innovations further minimising the ships’ environmental impact include air lubrication systems, optimised hull designs, and gate rudders. Each ship’s gate rudder features two foil blades positioned on either side of the propeller to improve propulsion efficiency and manoeuvrability.
Grande Shanghai and Grande Svezia's operational sailings under Grimaldi will encompass routes across Asia, East Africa, and the Persian Gulf.