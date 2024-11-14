Passenger Vessel News Roundup | November 14 – Nile River cruise ships, Swedish electric hydrofoil ferry and more

First steel cut for new ship for Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new cruise ship ordered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Seven Seas Prestige is scheduled for delivery in in 2026. A yet unnamed sister ship will be handed over in 2029.

Upon completion, the ship will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 and 434 suites that will house a total of 850 guests.