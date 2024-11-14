Passenger Vessel News Roundup | November 14 – Nile River cruise ships, Swedish electric hydrofoil ferry and more

Recent deliveries include three cruise ships for two US-based owners and an electric hydrofoil ferry for operation in Sweden's capital city. Two other cruise ships complete their respective sea trials as construction continues on ferries for deployment in China, Hong Kong, the UK, and the western coast of Canada.
China's Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding has begun construction on a new fast catamaran ferry ordered by local operator Beihai Xinren Cruise.
Upon completion, the 71-metre vessel will be able to transport 1,200 passengers at speeds of over 29 knots. Its main area of operations will be between Beihai to Weizhou Island in Guangzhou City.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new cruise ship ordered by Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Seven Seas Prestige is scheduled for delivery in in 2026. A yet unnamed sister ship will be handed over in 2029.
Upon completion, the ship will have a gross tonnage of 77,000 and 434 suites that will house a total of 850 guests.
Guangdong Sinoway Composite Materials, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, recently launched a new fast catamaran ferry ordered by Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry.
Xin Ming Zhu III ("New Pearl III") belongs to a series of ferries that also includes Xin Ming Zhu VI, which was delivered to Sun Ferry earlier this year. The newer ferry will also be operated primarily in Victoria Harbour and some of Hong Kong's outlying islands, where it will provide commuter services alongside other vessels in the Sun Ferry fleet.
US-based Viking Cruises formally named its two newest river cruise ships in a ceremony in the Egyptian city of Luxor earlier this month. Built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors, the 82-guest Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek will join Viking's fleet of ships that will operate primarily on the Nile River.
Piriou Vietnam has laid the keels of two new vessels ordered by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG). The vessels, one to be used for freight-only sailings and the other with space for 600 passengers plus cargo, are being built simultaneously to ISSG’s detailed specifications.
The passenger vessel, to be named Scillonian IV, will carry up to 600 people while the cargo vessel, to be named Menawethan, will also transport perishable, chilled and frozen goods, allowing supplies to be reliably transferred between the mainland and the islands year-round.
US cruise operator American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that its newest catamaran cruise ship has completed sea trials and is ready to be delivered before the end of November 2024.
American Legend belongs to a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023 while American Liberty followed earlier this year after completion of its own sea trials.
A new electric hydrofoil ferry recently commenced operational sailings on the 15-kilometre route to and from Tappström pier in Sweden's capital city of Stockholm.
Developed as part of a series, Nova has a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and seating for up to 30 passengers plus space for bicycles, wheelchairs, and prams in standard commuter configuration.
Canadian transport company BC Ferries has confirmed that the keels of two new Island-class fully electric Ro-Pax ferries were laid during a ceremony on Friday, November 1.
Once completed, the ferries will each have a length of 81 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a maximum speed of 14 knots, and space for 390 passengers and up to 47 vehicles. They will be operated on BC Ferries' routes between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island and between the Campbell River and Quadra Island in British Columbia.
Disney Cruise Line recently took delivery of a new cruise ship built by German shipyard Meyer Werft. Named Disney Treasure, the newbuild is a sister ship of Disney Wish, which was handed over by Meyer Werft in late 2022.
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently began conducting sea trials of a new cruise ship ordered by TUI Cruises of Germany. The trials of Mein Schiff Relax were held in the Mediterranean and included the execution of a 360-degree turning circle manoeuvre.