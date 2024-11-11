Keels laid for Isles of Scilly Steamship’s newest vessels
Piriou Vietnam has laid the keels of two new vessels ordered by the Isles of Scilly Steamship Group (ISSG). The vessels, one to be used for freight-only sailings and the other with space for 600 passengers plus cargo, are being built simultaneously to ISSG’s detailed specifications.
Deliveries will take place in 2026, after which the vessels will serve lifeline routes between the Isles of Scilly and Cornwall.
The passenger vessel, to be named Scillonian IV, will carry up to 600 people while the cargo vessel, to be named Menawethan, will also transport perishable, chilled and frozen goods, allowing supplies to be reliably transferred between the mainland and the islands year-round.
Design work on the vessels was undertaken by Piriou in collaboration with Netherlands-based Van Oossanen Naval Architects. The two companies have been focusing on optimising the shape of the vessels' hulls.
When combined with Hull Vane's patented hydrodynamic control surface technology, the hulls will provide a total efficiency gain of 17 per cent at 16 knots, with a corresponding reduction in fuel consumption and exhaust emissions. These modifications will also have a significant damping effect on pitch and rolling motion, providing increased comfort.