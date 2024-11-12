Viking Cruises formally names two new Nile River ships

Like their earlier sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, the two newbuilds each have 41 staterooms, a prominent square bow, and an indoor/outdoor terrace. Each vessel also measures 236 feet (71.9 metres) long and is crewed by 48 personnel.

The stateroom options include 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two larger suites. Among the other onboard facilities are a sun deck with pool, a lounge/bar, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, and a retail shop.