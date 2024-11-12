Viking Cruises formally names two new Nile River ships
US-based Viking Cruises formally named its two newest river cruise ships in a ceremony in the Egyptian city of Luxor earlier this month. Built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors, the 82-guest Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek will join Viking's fleet of ships that will operate primarily on the Nile River.
Like their earlier sister ships Viking Osiris and Viking Aton, the two newbuilds each have 41 staterooms, a prominent square bow, and an indoor/outdoor terrace. Each vessel also measures 236 feet (71.9 metres) long and is crewed by 48 personnel.
The stateroom options include 12 standard staterooms, 21 veranda staterooms, six veranda suites, and two larger suites. Among the other onboard facilities are a sun deck with pool, a lounge/bar, a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows, a library, and a retail shop.
Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek will sail on eight-night cruises of the Nile beginning and ending at Luxor. Famed sites to be visited by guests include the Valley of the Kings, the Temple of Abu Simbel, a Nubian village, and the High Dam in Aswan.