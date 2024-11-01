Disney Cruise Line takes delivery of second 5,500-guest ship in series
Disney Cruise Line recently took delivery of a new cruise ship built by German shipyard Meyer Werft. Named Disney Treasure, the newbuild is a sister ship of Disney Wish, which was handed over by Meyer Werft in late 2022.
Like its earlier sister, Disney Treasure has 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and an LNG propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms are outside cabins, which also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.
The facilities include Disney-themed restaurants, both family and adults-only lounges, 10 pools, a waterpark, children's play areas, and a theatre. Among the other onboard amenities are spas, fitness centres, saunas, and outdoor recreational areas.
Disney Treasure will sail under the flag of the Bahamas and will be homeported in Port Canaveral, Florida, from where it will begin serving itineraries that include Nassau and Disney's private island resort destination of Castaway Cay. The ship's maiden operational voyage is scheduled for December 21, 2024.