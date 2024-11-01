Disney Cruise Line takes delivery of second 5,500-guest ship in series

Like its earlier sister, Disney Treasure has 1,250 cabins housing a maximum of 5,500 guests, a gross tonnage of 144,000, and an LNG propulsion system. Around 90 per cent of the staterooms are outside cabins, which also include balcony staterooms and premium single cabins and suites with concierge services.

The facilities include Disney-themed restaurants, both family and adults-only lounges, 10 pools, a waterpark, children's play areas, and a theatre. Among the other onboard amenities are spas, fitness centres, saunas, and outdoor recreational areas.