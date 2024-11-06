Keels laid for BC Ferries' two new fully electric Ro-Paxes

Once completed, the ferries will each have a length of 81 metres, a beam of 17 metres, a maximum speed of 14 knots, and space for 390 passengers and up to 47 vehicles. They will be operated on BC Ferries' routes between Nanaimo Harbour and Gabriola Island and between the Campbell River and Quadra Island in British Columbia.

New charging facilities will also be installed at the four stops to enable the vessels to safely charge their batteries even during embarkation and disembarkation.