Sea trials begin for TUI Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship

The next series of sea trials will test the ship's LNG fuel system separately, as the recently completed trials tested only the MGO fuel system along with the ship's azimuthing pod thrusters.

Mein Schiff Relax is the first in a series of two vessels that Fincantieri is building for TUI Cruises. The ship has a gross tonnage of 160,000, space for 3,984 guests, and emissions-reducing features such as a waste heat recovery system, a shore power charging system, and EU Stage VI-compliant catalytic converters.