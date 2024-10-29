Sea trials begin for TUI Cruises' newest LNG-fuelled ship
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri recently began conducting sea trials of a new cruise ship ordered by TUI Cruises of Germany. The trials of Mein Schiff Relax were held in the Mediterranean and included the execution of a 360-degree turning circle manoeuvre.
The next series of sea trials will test the ship's LNG fuel system separately, as the recently completed trials tested only the MGO fuel system along with the ship's azimuthing pod thrusters.
Mein Schiff Relax is the first in a series of two vessels that Fincantieri is building for TUI Cruises. The ship has a gross tonnage of 160,000, space for 3,984 guests, and emissions-reducing features such as a waste heat recovery system, a shore power charging system, and EU Stage VI-compliant catalytic converters.
Onboard facilities will include 14 restaurants, 17 bars and lounges, a spa, a wellness area, and an infinity pool.
Mein Schiff Relax's initial operational sailings will be in the Mediterranean and will include stops at Rome, Barcelona, Marseille, Gibraltar, and the Balearic Islands.