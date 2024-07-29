Sea trials completed for American Cruise Lines' newest coastal catamaran

US cruise operator American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that its newest catamaran cruise ship has completed sea trials and is ready to commence operational sailings before the end of August.
American Liberty is the third in a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023.
As with its sisters, American Liberty features a proprietary hybrid ocean/river catamaran design that allows for smooth sailing along rivers, lakes, bays, and protected coastlines all across the United States, including the Alaska Inside Passage, while the shallow draught will permit navigation along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. ACL said the ships serve as practical alternatives to ocean expeditions, allowing guests more time to explore each port in depth.
The newbuild has accommodation for 100 passengers and 50 crewmembers in spacious single rooms, standard rooms, and suites, some of which are also fitted with balconies, wheelchair access, and floor-to-ceiling windows. There are also observation areas, a lounge with a 270-degree view, a restaurant, a fitness centre, a cafe, a sun deck, a games room, a guest laundry area, and space for kayaks and a tender for local exploration at the vessel's numerous stops. Guest access between the different decks is via stairway and two lifts located amidships.
American Liberty will depart on its inaugural cruise on August 15, sailing round-trip from Providence, Rhode Island, along the company’s popular New England Islands itinerary. The cruise will also visit: New Bedford, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts; and Block Island, Newport, and Bristol, Rhode Island.