VESSEL REVIEW | Xin Ming Zhu VI – Hybrid electric ferry to operate in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour
Hong Kong ferry operator Sun Ferry has taken delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry built by the China Shipbuilding Group subsidiary Guangdong Zhongwei Composite Materials. Named Xin Ming Zhu VI (新明珠6; "New Pearl 6"), the ferry will be operated primarily in Victoria Harbour and some of Hong Kong's outlying islands, where it will provide commuter services alongside other vessels in the Sun Ferry fleet.
Pollution-free sailings along some of Hong Kong's harbour commuter routes
The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres (146.8 feet), a beam of 11 metres (36 feet), a draught of 1.37 metres (4.49 feet), a depth of 3.65 metres (12 feet), and space for five crewmembers and up to 500 passengers. Carbon-fibre composite was meanwhile used for the hull and the superstructure to minimise the overall weight, reduce noise, and improve resistance to corrosion.
The hybrid electric propulsion system consists of two lithium iron phosphate batteries with a total rated capacity of 645 kWh and two main diesel engines driving waterjets, thus making Xin Ming Zhu VI one of the first hybrid waterjet ferries in operation in the Greater Bay Area between Hong Kong, Guangdong, and Macao.
Seamless transition between operating modes
The propulsion arrangement will permit zero-emission operations in designated areas of Victoria Harbour, and fully electric mode with the shaft generator serving as the main propulsion motor will enable the ferry to sail 21 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots. In conventional diesel mode, the vessel can attain a service speed of 26 knots.
A hybrid energy management system helps maximise energy efficiency through peak shaving, thus ensuring that the power generation system is kept within an optimal working range.
A push-button interface will allow the crew to easily switch between diesel and electric mode depending on operational requirements. One benefit offered by this feature is that the ferry can smoothly transition between high-speed and low-speed sailing as needed without causing discomfort among the passengers (which would otherwise be caused by abrupt stops).
The acquisition of Xin Ming Zhu VI is part of Sun Ferry's fleet upgrade program, which entails the introduction of vessels built by various local shipyards. Even with different manufacturers, the vessels will boast similarities in general layout, operational flexibility, and passenger capacity.