VESSEL REVIEW | Xin Ming Zhu VI – Hybrid electric ferry to operate in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

Pollution-free sailings along some of Hong Kong's harbour commuter routes

The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres (146.8 feet), a beam of 11 metres (36 feet), a draught of 1.37 metres (4.49 feet), a depth of 3.65 metres (12 feet), and space for five crewmembers and up to 500 passengers. Carbon-fibre composite was meanwhile used for the hull and the superstructure to minimise the overall weight, reduce noise, and improve resistance to corrosion.

The hybrid electric propulsion system consists of two lithium iron phosphate batteries with a total rated capacity of 645 kWh and two main diesel engines driving waterjets, thus making Xin Ming Zhu VI one of the first hybrid waterjet ferries in operation in the Greater Bay Area between Hong Kong, Guangdong, and Macao.