New electric hydrofoil ferry starts operational sailings in Stockholm
A new electric hydrofoil ferry recently commenced operational sailings on the 15-kilometre route to and from Tappström pier in Sweden's capital city of Stockholm.
Developed as part of a series, Nova has a length of 11.99 metres, a beam of 4.5 metres, a displacement of 9.5 tonnes, and seating for up to 30 passengers plus space for bicycles, wheelchairs, and prams in standard commuter configuration.
The vessel was also designed to permit operation even by only one crewmember, resulting in a lighter displacement and allowing owners to reduce costs.
A 252kWh battery pack supplies power to two pod thrusters to deliver a top speed of 30 knots and a range of over 40 nautical miles at a service speed of 27 knots. The thrusters also make the vessel highly manoeuvrable, with sideways "crabbing" possible to allow easier berthing and unberthing.
Three carbon fibre foils are fitted beneath the hull to reduce energy consumption by as much as 80 per cent compared to regular fast vessels. Once the vessel becomes airborne, a digital flight control system adjusts the foils' angles based on various sensors, ensuring a smoother voyage and eliminating occupant fatigue. The control system can make adjustments to the foils at a rate of 100 times per second.
Other notable features include an extendable automatic bow ramp that can be adjusted to quay heights ranging from 0.2 to two metres. This allows the vessel to embark and disembark at existing jetties without the need for additional specialised infrastructure.
Nova will be operated in Stockholm's waters under a concession scheduled to expire in August 2025. The concession was awarded by the Stockholm Regional Council, which also manages public transport in and around the capital.