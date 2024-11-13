Sun Ferry's newest hybrid catamaran hits the water
Guangdong Sinoway Composite Materials, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group, recently launched a new fast catamaran ferry ordered by Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry.
Xin Ming Zhu III ("New Pearl III") belongs to a series of ferries that also includes Xin Ming Zhu VI, which was delivered to Sun Ferry earlier this year. The newer ferry will also be operated primarily in Victoria Harbour and some of Hong Kong's outlying islands, where it will provide commuter services alongside other vessels in the Sun Ferry fleet.
The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.65 metres, and space for five crewmembers and up to 500 passengers. Carbon-fibre composite was used for the hull and the superstructure to minimise the overall weight, reduce noise, and improve resistance to corrosion.
The ferry will be fitted with a hybrid electric propulsion system consisting of two lithium iron phosphate batteries with a total rated capacity of 645 kWh and two main diesel engines driving waterjets.
The propulsion arrangement will permit zero-emission operations in designated areas of Victoria Harbour, and fully electric mode with the shaft generator serving as the main propulsion motor will enable the ferry to sail 21 nautical miles at a speed of 10 knots. In conventional diesel mode, the vessel can attain a service speed of 26 knots.
Xin Ming Zhu III is also classed by China Classification Society.