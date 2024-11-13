Sun Ferry's newest hybrid catamaran hits the water

Xin Ming Zhu III ("New Pearl III") belongs to a series of ferries that also includes Xin Ming Zhu VI, which was delivered to Sun Ferry earlier this year. The newer ferry will also be operated primarily in Victoria Harbour and some of Hong Kong's outlying islands, where it will provide commuter services alongside other vessels in the Sun Ferry fleet.

The vessel has an LOA of 44.75 metres, a beam of 11 metres, a draught of 1.37 metres, a depth of 3.65 metres, and space for five crewmembers and up to 500 passengers. Carbon-fibre composite was used for the hull and the superstructure to minimise the overall weight, reduce noise, and improve resistance to corrosion.