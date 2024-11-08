American Cruise Lines' newest catamaran wraps up sea trials

American Legend belongs to a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023 while American Liberty followed earlier this year after completion of its own sea trials.

As with its sisters, American Legend features a proprietary hybrid ocean/river catamaran design that allows for smooth sailing along rivers, lakes, bays, and protected coastlines all across the United States, including the Alaska Inside Passage, while the shallow draught will permit navigation along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. ACL said the ships serve as practical alternatives to ocean expeditions, allowing guests more time to explore each port in depth.