American Cruise Lines' newest catamaran wraps up sea trials
US cruise operator American Cruise Lines (ACL) has confirmed that its newest catamaran cruise ship has completed sea trials and is ready to be delivered before the end of November 2024.
American Legend belongs to a series of 12 coastal catamarans built for ACL by Chesapeake Shipbuilding of Maryland. Class lead ship American Eagle was handed over to the owner in 2023 while American Liberty followed earlier this year after completion of its own sea trials.
As with its sisters, American Legend features a proprietary hybrid ocean/river catamaran design that allows for smooth sailing along rivers, lakes, bays, and protected coastlines all across the United States, including the Alaska Inside Passage, while the shallow draught will permit navigation along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. ACL said the ships serve as practical alternatives to ocean expeditions, allowing guests more time to explore each port in depth.
The newbuild has accommodation for 100 passengers and 50 crewmembers in spacious single rooms, standard rooms, and suites, some of which are also fitted with balconies, wheelchair access, and floor-to-ceiling windows.
There are also observation areas, a lounge with a 270-degree view, a restaurant, a fitness centre, a cafe, a sun deck, a games room, a guest laundry area, and space for kayaks and a tender for local exploration at the vessel's numerous stops. Guest access between the different decks is via stairway and two lifts located amidships.