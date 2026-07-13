COLUMN | On the defensive: Thales, Fincantieri and Lockheed Martin buy marine technology players; BP sells in Canada [Offshore Accounts]

This weekend, Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed “until further notice” and once again began attacking shipping and American facilities in neighbouring countries, whilst Israel stepped up its attacks on Lebanon and America launched strikes on Iranian bases and targets, including missile sites and bases and infrastructure.

As a result, for the first time since the Cold War, maritime warfare is again at the heart of military technological development, which threatens to make the old paradigm of sea-going power projection through surface warships, and especially aircraft carriers, obsolete. Naval power now hangs as much on the ability to attack and defend subsea data and electricity cables, to protect or harm merchant marine vessels cheaply, and to open or close maritime chokepoints, as it does on flag-flying navies with large, crewed surface ships. In the Black Sea, the Russian Navy has largely been defeated by Ukraine, a country that famously had next to no navy when the Russians attacked in 2022.

Now, everyone wants a piece of a growing and lucrative naval technology pie, and large defence contractors are paying big bucks to acquire companies that offer uncrewed vessels, subsea equipment, and survey hardware.

In the UK, I would not be surprised to see either SRT Marine or Ocean Infinity on the receiving end of takeover interest, given their track records and technologies.

Seafarers in the firing line

Two bloody conflicts have demonstrated the importance of technological development in military weapons at sea.

Firstly, there is the devastating success of Ukraine against Russia. Last Friday, Russia suspended shipping through the Don-Azov canal, which connects with a Russian river network and the Caspian Sea. This came a few days after Reuters reported that Ukrainian drones had ‌attacked a dozen small tankers that were delivering fuel to Crimea, the Russian-occupied peninsula. The BBC reported that the Governor of Russia's Rostov region, Yuri Slyusar, had confirmed that two empty tankers were attacked last Wednesday in Taganrog Bay in the north-east of the Sea of Azov, and that they were still burning on Thursday.

Ukraine's military said they had struck ten tankers each with a deadweight of around 7,000 ​in the Sea of Azov on Tuesday of last week, and two more vessels were hit later in the week, as Kyiv seeks to cut off supplies to the peninsula where fuel stocks were already critically low and where the Ukrainians have also attacked electricity infrastructure. A passenger ferry called SKS One and a bulk carrier also came under attack in Kerch Port. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet is now effectively shut in at Novorossiysk to prevent further humiliating losses.