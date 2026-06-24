COLUMN | The gavel bangs: justice is served in London and Hamburg but not in the Arabian Sea (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

The facts of the case were never disputed. The tanker, which had its AIS in operation, was approached by an unknown vessel at night on August 7, 2022, as it approached the deepwater Akpo oil field operated by TotalEnergies, 200 kilometres from Port Harcourt. It was there to load crude oil legitimately purchased by its charterer, BP. The terminal operator, TotalEnergies, was expecting to discharge oil to Heroic Idun and all the paperwork and procedures for export had been correctly followed.

An unknown, intercepting boat approached in the darkness and demanded over the radio that the tanker stop and allow its personnel to board. The vessel claimed to be from the Nigerian Navy. However, this interceptor did not have its AIS switched on and its identity could not be independently verified.

The master of Heroic Idun consulted with Inchcape Shipping, the vessel's agents in Nigeria, which could not confirm that this unit was a legitimate Nigerian Navy patrol. The tanker captain believed it could be a pirate attack, in an area notorious for hostage taking and piracy, so he headed away, south, at full speed, with the tanker’s crew sheltering in the citadel for safety, having taken the advice of war risk insurers DNK and the vessel’s technical managers OSM.

A mayday was given, and this alerted the flag state and the IMB Piracy Reporting Centre to the possible attack. The tanker managed to make it to international waters and evaded its pursuer (which did transpire to be a Nigerian Navy patrol boat).

Having escaped Nigerian waters, Heroic Idun was drifting in the waters of São Tomé and Príncipe awaiting clearances, south of Equatorial Guinea. It was here that the tanker was arrested by the navy of Equatorial Guinea and forced to return to that state, where it was detained on August 12, 2022, for alleged illegal entry into Equatorial Guinean waters.

The Norwegian owners eventually paid a fine of US$2 million at the end of September for the supposed crime of failing to fly the flag of Equatorial Guinea during its transit. The fine was paid against a promise of release of the vessel and its crew by the local authorities.