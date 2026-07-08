COLUMN | BP: beyond petroleum, beyond perdition or just bad performance? (part two of two) [Offshore Accounts]

Not to worry, though. Mr Manifold oversaw the appointment of former Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill (who began her career at ExxonMobil) as BP's fifth CEO since 2020. She started at BP in April 2026. Ms Howle stepped down to become deputy CEO.

Ms O’Neill had considerable firsthand experience of BP and its culture from her days at Woodside since 2018 and as CEO in the Perth-based giant since 2021, as BP and Woodside are partners in the North West Shelf and Browse projects in Australia, in Louisiana LNG, and in several Gulf of Mexico deepwater fields, including Atlantis. She promised to focus again on oil and gas and to simplify BP’s management structure (code for firing people and reorganising the company).

Surely the arrival of a seasoned pair of hands like Ms O’Neill would stabilise BP and allow it to deliver its potential?

Er, no.

BP board blows up; Manifold’s tenure exhausted

Unfortunately, Mr Manifold was then stabbed in the back ousted from his position as BP Chairman this June after less than a year. This was because of what the board described as serious concerns regarding his conduct, including allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour towards staff (the mind boggles as to what this involves given what has gone on in BP before).

The Financial Times seems to have had a hotline of disgruntled BP staff complaining about Mr Manifold, and his leadership style was described as “shouty” to the newspaper by anonymous colleagues (always the best sources, as I know), and overbearing and aggressive.

The BP board unanimously decided that the Irishman should no longer serve as chairman, citing governance standards and oversight issues. Following his departure, independent board member Ian Tyler (the former CEO of civil engineering company Balfour Beatty) was appointed as the interim chairman of BP, and a search for a permanent successor is underway, led by the same bunch of fools board members who appointed him in the first place, just nine months ago.

Leading the hunt is the manifestly unsuitable Dame Amanda Blanc, who has a full-time day job as CEO of insurer Aviva, and who gained notoriety in 2023 when she said that all and any white male senior hires needed both her personal sign off and that of the Aviva HR director, whereas women and minorities could be appointed by line managers at the insurer without her say so. It’s not sexism, apparently, even though 40 per cent of the British population are white and male, so one might expect that group to be widely represented in senior appointments at a British company.