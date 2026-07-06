Thales outbids Safran to take control of drone firm Exail

Europe's largest defence technology group Thales said on Monday it had struck a deal to take a controlling stake in drone technology company Exail as it seeks a greater share of the fast-growing underwater drone warfare market.

Thales' offer exceeded one that Safran had proposed before ending takeover discussions with Exail on Friday.

Thales said in a statement that it had agreed to buy the Gorgé family's 35.51 per cent stake in Exail for €134 ($153) per share and planned to subsequently launch a bid for the remaining shares with a view of taking full ownership of the company.

The offer represents a 9.4 per cent premium to Exail's share price as of Friday's close and exceeds the €128.5 per share that Safran had proposed.