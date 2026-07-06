Equinor takes full ownership of Canada offshore project as BP exits

BP has agreed to sell its stake in the Bay du Nord offshore oil project in Canada to partner Equinor as the British energy major sharpens its focus on higher-return opportunities.

Under the agreement, Norway's Equinor will become the sole owner of Bay du Nord, acquiring BP's 37.2 per cent stake, the companies said on Monday without disclosing financial terms.

The agreement represents another step in BP's efforts to reshape its portfolio to improve profitability, reduce debt and focus capital on higher-return oil and gas projects.