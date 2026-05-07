Rheinmetall pursues bid to acquire German Naval Yards Kiel

German defence group Rheinmetall has entered the race to buy shipyard German Naval Yards Kiel with a non-binding bid, a move that would deepen its push into naval defence and pits it against rival warship maker Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS).

Rheinmetall disclosed the bid as it released its first-quarter results on Thursday but said it would not provide information regarding its size.

CEO Armin Papperger said Rheinmetall has already begun the due diligence process and expects results in the next few weeks, at which point it would be able to submit a binding offer.