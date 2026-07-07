VIDEO | Ukraine intensifies strikes on Crimea-bound Russian "shadow fleet"

Ukrainian drones have attacked a dozen tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" over the past two days that were delivering fuel to Crimea, Kyiv's military said on Tuesday, as it intensifies efforts to isolate the Russian-occupied peninsula.

Ukraine's drone forces said they had struck eight vessels subject to sanctions in the Sea of Azov, each with a deadweight of around 7,000 tonnes. Two more tankers were hit later in the day, they added.

The strikes followed attacks on two other shadow-fleet vessels in the same area a day earlier, according to the drone forces. The Sea of Azov is a key supply route for Russian forces in Crimea and other occupied parts of southern Ukraine.