United Offshore-managed anchor handler fleet transfers to new owner

United Offshore Support (UOS) has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between Hayfin Capital Management and a newly established company to acquire 11 UOS-managed anchor handling vessels currently owned by funds managed by Hayfin.

GH Voyager (pictured) and GH Freedom have already transferred to the new owners, and the remaining nine vessels will follow in the coming weeks as charter and operational schedules allow.

UOS will continue to provide full commercial, crew and technical management services, as it has done since 2018, to the new owners of the fleet.