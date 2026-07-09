United Offshore-managed anchor handler fleet transfers to new owner

United Offshore Support (UOS) has confirmed that an agreement has been reached between Hayfin Capital Management and a newly established company to acquire 11 UOS-managed anchor handling vessels currently owned by funds managed by Hayfin.
GH Voyager (pictured) and GH Freedom have already transferred to the new owners, and the remaining nine vessels will follow in the coming weeks as charter and operational schedules allow.
UOS will continue to provide full commercial, crew and technical management services, as it has done since 2018, to the new owners of the fleet.
UOS added that, at the same time, the scheduled acquisition of 50 per cent of UOS by interests of the Capital Maritime Group has been successfully concluded and approved by all relevant authorities.
UOS will soon be officially re-named UOS-Capital and continue to manage the existing and upcoming fleet of up to 16 platform supply vessels and 4 multi-purpose vessels along with the fleet of anchor handlers.