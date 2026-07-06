Fincantieri spends €600m to absorb subsea tech players, including NextGeo

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri has agreed to buy four Italian subsea technology companies for an initial investment of about €600 million ($685.1 million).

Fincantieri shares rose as much as 14 per cent on the news that it will buy majority stakes in Next Geosolutions, WSense, Graal Tech and Defcomm.

The acquisitions expand Fincantieri's presence in marine survey and geoscience services, marine construction support, unmanned underwater and surface drone technologies, and wireless communication systems for the so-called internet of underwater things, which connects smart equipment wirelessly underwater.