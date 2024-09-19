VESSEL REVIEW | Johan Castberg – Harsh environment-capable FPSO to be deployed in Barents Sea off Norway

Completed by Norwegian shipbuilder Aker Solutions, Johan Castberg measures 313 metres (1,030 feet) long by 55 metres (180 feet) wide and displaces approximately 88,000 tonnes, making it one of the largest vessels of its kind to be acquired by Equinor.

The FPSO will be connected to 30 subsea wells distributed across 10 subsea templates and two satellite structures. Thirteen of the wells have already been drilled, and drilling operations are scheduled for completion by 2026.