Lockheed Martin snaps up subsea defence company Ultra Maritime for $3.45b

Lockheed Martin will buy naval defence company Ultra Maritime from private equity firm Advent for $3.45 billion, bolstering its portfolio as global demand for military technology surges.

After the closing of the deal, announced on Monday, Ultra Maritime will become a part of Lockheed's rotary and mission systems, which reported revenue of $17.3 billion in 2025 and employs 35,000 people worldwide.

Sustained conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and US President Donald Trump's $1.5 trillion defence budget request for 2027 are driving up demand for weapons and military technology, pushing defence contractors to expand their capabilities.