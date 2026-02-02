COLUMN | Cable sector goes full circle: state buyers step up cable defence capability whilst private players bet on newbuilds [Offshore Accounts]

In 2024 (before the election of US President Donald Trump), a hysterical lengthy piece in the Wall Street Journal highlighted that the US Government was privately telling communications providers like Google and Meta to be wary of using SBSS. US State Department officials warned that SBSS vessels appeared to turn off their AIS and said that such a move “defied easy explanation.”

At a congressional hearing two years ago, Representative Ann Wagner, a Missouri Republican, said she was, “very concerned about Chinese companies repairing or even having access to undersea cables that are owned by US carriers.”

So given that the UK and France have moved quickly to enhance their subsea infrastructure protection and repair capability, what exactly is the US Navy doing?

America is hamstrung in several ways. Firstly, it has no competent domestic shipbuilding industry that could design or build a cable laying vessel. European yards, design houses, and equipment suppliers have huge clusters of capability and experience; America has next to none.

Secondly, under Secretary of Defense/War Pete Hegseth, the US Navy has been instructed to focus on “lethality”. This is big and sexy and drives proposed investment in the new Trump-class battleships, which are US$10 billion vessels that will take the best parts of two decades to be delivered (if they will be delivered at all), packed full of laser weaponry and missiles for offensive use.

Its other focus has been on the enormous gap in icebreakers and Arctic-capable ships, hence the discussions to build new polar ships in Finland.

The rather boring job of stopping vessels from dragging their anchors over subsea cables is not within the guns-blazing, chest-beating, high tech “beautiful armada” that the Trump Administration wishes to build and deploy against its foes. There is no lethality in protecting a cable and this function appears to have attracted no interest within the administration.

Happy to be corrected here, but I do not see any US initiatives on subsea infrastructure protection. Maybe they are secret, but probably they are not happening because they are too dull and nerdy for a team focused on dramatic announcements and huge force projection.

The final problem is that America no longer has a large cable-lay fleet. Its biggest cable-lay company is SubCom, which was born out of the AT&T submarine systems business. That company was acquired by Tyco in 1997 and then spun off as SubCom, which is now owned by private equity company Cerberus Capital Management.

As we have seen with GMG, now on its third private equity owner, private equity makes a terrible owner for businesses where governments might want large investment and a long-term perspective. Private equity is more interested in milking the cash cow and paying its managers large bonuses than taking a 20-year investment decision to build resilience to support national infrastructure.

Not surprisingly, the most modern vessels in the SubCom fleet date back to 2003, being six 140-metre-long vessels.

So even if America wanted to scale up its subsea cable defence capabilities fast, it lacks the resources to do so, even though the Wall Street Journal has highlighted the vulnerability it has in the cable space.

SubCom may be a great company, but Cerberus is not the right sort of owner for this business.