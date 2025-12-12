Solstad Maritime to sell CSV to Global Marine Group

Solstad Maritime has announced that Global Marine Group, the current charterer of the construction support vessel (CSV) Normand Clipper, has declared its option to purchase the vessel.
Delivery to the new owner is scheduled to take place at the conclusion of the firm contract period on June 1, 2026.
Constructed in 2001 by Ulstein Verft in Norway, Normand Clipper features an overall length of 127.5 metres and a moulded breadth of 27 metres. It registers a gross tonnage of 11,629 and is designed with a draught of 8.41 metres.
The ship provides a static bollard pull of 100 tonnes and is equipped with two main tanks designed to carry up to 5,000 tonnes of cable. It is also equipped with a plough system for subsea trenching.
Solstad Maritime stated that the vessel has supported Global Marine Group's worldwide cable-laying operations since 2020.
The company added that it will recognise a gain of approximately $10 million from the sale, which will be reflected in its accounts for the second quarter of 2026.