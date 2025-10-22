Jan De Nul's new cable laying vessel launched in China

Jan De Nul's newest cable laying vessel Fleeming Jenkin was recently launched at the facilities of China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen.
Upon completion, Fleeming Jenkin will measure 215 metres long and will be able to transport 28,000 tonnes of cables. Jan De Nul said this will make the vessel and her sister William Thomson the largest capacity cable laying vessels in the world.
The specialised technology on both vessels was designed by Jan De Nul's in-house specialists to facilitate cable laying in both shallow and ultra-deep waters up to 3,000 metres. The vessels will also be able to handle cable tensions of up to 150 tonnes.
Each vessel will have an advanced dual exhaust filter system, which can remove up to 99 per cent of nanoparticles from emissions using a diesel particulate filter and a selective catalytic reduction system for NOx removal. The system will also significantly reduce exhaust gas pollutants.
Fleeming Jenkin is scheduled for delivery in the second half of 2026.
Once operational, the vessel will immediately start her first assignment, working in support of TenneT's 2GW project. Jan De Nul said she will install export cables covering a total 2,800 kilometres over a distance of more than 700 kilometres.