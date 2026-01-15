Next Geosolutions secures $150m saturation diving contract, acquires vessel

Next Geosolutions, through its subsidiary Rana Subsea, has signed a letter of intent with Saipem for the provision of saturation diving services in the Middle East. The agreement is worth approximately $150 million and has a planned duration of 36 months.

Operations are scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026. The contract includes three additional six-month extension options and establishes a dedicated deployment for a new vessel.

In parallel, Next Geosolutions noted it is expanding its fleet with the acquisition of the Siem Day from the Norwegian company Siem Day II. The vessel will be renamed NG Supporter and was purchased for approximately $112 million.