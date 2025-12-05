Norwegian yard to complete new cable layer for Taiwan's Dong Fang Offshore

DFO said the new vessel order will support its recent business growth and expansion plans, and replaces cable installation capacity lost in Taiwan following the recent exercise of the 2028 option for the vessel Orient Adventurer by DeepOcean in Europe, taking the vessel firm to the end of 2028 in Europe, with further options until 2031.

"The decision for this new CLV is driven by the successful extension of Orient Adventurer's contract, and as such a new vessel is required to replace her for subsea cable projects DFO have already secured in 2028 in APAC," said DFO's CEO Polin Chen.

"This addition will add much needed capacity to support our customers offshore energy ambitions, and secures DFO's long-term future as a leading APAC based contractor."