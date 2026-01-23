Prysmian to acquire submarine cable specialist ACSM for $183m

Prysmian announced that it will acquire ACSM, a Spanish company specialising in subsea surveying and cable installation solutions.

The transaction is valued at €169 million ($183 million), which includes €24 million in capital expenditure for a vessel delivered in the final quarter of 2025. Prysmian stated that the closing of the deal is expected by February.

The acquisition will be funded using cash from Prysmian's balance sheet and is intended to bring route planning and seabed preparation activities in-house. ACSM, headquartered in Vigo, Spain, reported 2024 revenues of €62 million and an EBITDA of €22 million. Its net debt was €14.4 million as of December 31, 2024.