Russian cargo ship chased out of UK waters after anchoring near submarine cables

The Royal Navy recently chased a Russian-flagged cargo ship out of UK waters after the latter spent several hours anchored near submarine cables in the Bristol Channel.

According to UK media, the crew of the general cargo vessel Sinegorsk had told HM Coastguard that they had anchored in the channel to carry out "essential safety repairs."

The ship reportedly entered the area unannounced just after 23:00 local time on Tuesday, January 27.

The Royal Navy sent a Wildcat helicopter to the area at midday on Wednesday, January 28. By 14:00, the ship was already heading out of UK waters.