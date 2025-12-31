China's Shanghai Foundation Engineering selects local yard for new cable laying vessel

The Shanghai Foundation Engineering Group of China has selected local shipbuilder Qinshi Jiamei Energy Technology (Nantong) for the construction of a new cable laying vessel.
Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by the 708 Research Institute, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 161.8 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 11.8 metres, a maximum cable capacity of 16,000 tons, accommodation for 100 personnel, and an endurance of 45 days.
An all-electric propulsion system with three stern azimuthing thrusters and three bow thrusters will deliver a service speed of 12 knots at full load. A DP2 system will also be fitted.
The vessel will be capable of laying dual-channel submarines cables at depths of up to 3,000 metres. It will also be equipped for cable maintenance.
Construction of the vessel will begin in June 2026 while the delivery to the customer is scheduled for the second half of 2027.