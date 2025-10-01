COLUMN | More, more, more! Part two of two: Mozambique gas; ICBC price cuts; Italian Navy goes for subsea ship; more suspicious Russian ships; Ukraine strikes Black Sea terminals [Offshore Accounts]

One of the most protracted projects in the last decade of the offshore industry has been TotalEnergies efforts to built two LNG trains onshore on the Afungi peninsula of Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique to take gas from large deepwater discoveries originally made by Anadarko from 2010 to 2015 in the Rovuma Basin in the Indian Ocean off Pemba island.

Partway through the construction of the LNG plant, in April 2021, the company suspended the project after Islamist guerrillas seized the nearby town of Palma, killing over a thousand people, including the staff of some of TotalEnergies’ subcontractors.

TotalEnergies has always said that the project would only commence when the security situation had stabilised. With a total cost of around US$20 billion and 13 million tonnes per year of LNG capacity, this will be Mozambique’s largest ever investment, and will likely be followed by a second plant to be built on the same site by ExxonMobil and its partners.

Currently, the only production in the Rovuma basin comes from Eni’s Coral Sul deepwater Floating LNG plant, although Eni is moving to install a second FLNG offshore at Coral Norte, thus avoiding the onshore security issues that have plagued the project of its French rival.