Malaysia's OMS Group signs contracts for two cable-laying vessels

OMS Group has signed contracts with Ulstein for the design and construction of two new cable-laying vessels. The agreement, which was executed on December 23, 2025, is part of a fleet expansion strategy to meet global demand for high-capacity submarine cable systems.
The new vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2028. The vessels will be 130 metres long and 22 metres wide, with a capacity to carry up to 6,500 tonnes of cable. Accommodation is provided for 75 persons.
Datuk Lim Soon Foo, Founder and Chairman of OMS Group, stated the investment supports a future-ready fleet for the digital economy.
The vessels will feature two large cable tanks and a hangar that encloses the cable deck, with an open deck for remote operated vehicles and containers. The ships are also equipped with a 50-tonne A-frame with a towing winch for ploughing.
Ronnie Lim, Group Chief Executive Officer of OMS Group, said, “These vessels significantly enhance our ability to execute complex submarine cable installations reliably and at scale.”
The design is intended to reduce motion, which OMS Group stated is expected to reduce wear on cables and equipment while enhancing safety in rough weather. Gunvor Ulstein, Chief Executive Officer at Ulstein Group, said the vessels utilise technology that reduces fuel consumption.