Malaysia's OMS Group signs contracts for two cable-laying vessels

OMS Group has signed contracts with Ulstein for the design and construction of two new cable-laying vessels. The agreement, which was executed on December 23, 2025, is part of a fleet expansion strategy to meet global demand for high-capacity submarine cable systems.

The new vessels are scheduled to enter service in 2028. The vessels will be 130 metres long and 22 metres wide, with a capacity to carry up to 6,500 tonnes of cable. Accommodation is provided for 75 persons.

Datuk Lim Soon Foo, Founder and Chairman of OMS Group, stated the investment supports a future-ready fleet for the digital economy.