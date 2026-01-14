Offshore Vessel News Roundup | January 15 – Dutch CSOV delivery, cable layer construction in Asia and more

Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft has launched the first of two new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) ordered from the company by JP Morgan Asset Management on behalf of institutional investors.

The CSOV was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions while the hull was completed at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 89.6 metres, a hybrid battery propulsion system, and accommodations for 132 personnel. The accommodation spaces will include 110 single-person cabins.