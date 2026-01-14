Offshore Vessel News Roundup | January 15 – Dutch CSOV delivery, cable layer construction in Asia and more

A Dutch operator has taken delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) while construction continues on another CSOV in Norway. An Australian decommissioning specialist recently added a landing vessel to its fleet. Lastly, in Asia, development continues on new cable laying vessels for Chinese and Malaysian owners.
Norwegian shipyard Ulstein Verft has launched the first of two new commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) ordered from the company by JP Morgan Asset Management on behalf of institutional investors.
The CSOV was designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions while the hull was completed at the facilities of Polish shipbuilder Crist.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 89.6 metres, a hybrid battery propulsion system, and accommodations for 132 personnel. The accommodation spaces will include 110 single-person cabins.
Western Australia-based offshore support specialist Bhagwan Marine recently welcomed a new stern landing vessel (SLV) to its fleet.
Bhagwan Marine said Bhagwan Micah was designed from the outset to support modern offshore energy and subsea operations, particularly oil and gas decommissioning with the ability to work in shallow water environments. The vessel will also be deployed for subsea inspection, maintenance and repair as well as defence logistics projects.
The company said the SLV design provides a number of benefits including: safer, more efficient seagoing capabilities and cargo deliveries; improved manoeuvrability in shallow, remote or constrained areas; and greater efficiency and shorter turnaround times.
Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has taken delivery of the first unit in a new series of commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) designed by Ulstein Design and Solutions of Norway.
Acta Pegasus was built to DNV class rules and Dutch and French flag requirements. She was designed to offer comfortable accommodation and workspaces for up to 135 personnel.
The CSOV has an LOA of 89.6 metres, a moulded beam of 19.2 metres, a design draught of five metres, a moulded depth of 7.6 metres, a deadweight of 2,200, and a gross tonnage of 6,749. The weather deck and the main deck have a total area of 940 square metres.
Pacific Shipbuilding in Vietnam has laid the keels of two new cable laying vessels ordered by Malaysian subsea installation specialist the OMS Group.
CS Genesis and CS Triumph will be built to a design developed by Netherlands-based Royal IHC. They will be optimised for the installation of fibre-optic cables.
The contract between OMS and Royal IHC also covers the delivery of a fibre-optic plough and a launch and recovery system.
The Shanghai Foundation Engineering Group of China has selected local shipbuilder Qinshi Jiamei Energy Technology (Nantong) for the construction of a new cable laying vessel.
Design work on the vessel will be undertaken by the 708 Research Institute, a subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group.
Upon completion, the vessel will have an LOA of 161.8 metres, a beam of 38 metres, a depth of 11.8 metres, a maximum cable capacity of 16,000 tons, accommodation for 100 personnel, and an endurance of 45 days.