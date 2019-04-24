At the end of March 2019, the Royal Norwegian Navy (RNoN) received a boost to its morale, when it took delivery of it’s largest-ever warship, the 28,000-tonne replenishment-at-sea (RAS) tanker Maud. The ship was delivered about two years late, due to problems at builders DSME in South Korea.

The new ship was escorted on the final stages of its delivery journey by the RNoN frigate Thor Heyerdahl.

Designed by UK-based BMT, Maud is a scaled down version of BMT’s four Tide-class tankers, recently built by DSME for the British Royal Navy.

In addition to RAS equipment, this new RNoN asset features a flight deck and hangar for two NH-90 helicopters, as well as a 48-bed hospital facility. Diesel-electric propulsion enables a speed of 18 knots, while armament consists of four sensor-equipped, remotely controlled Sea Protector heavy machine gun systems.

Oslo is a keen participant multi-national maritime security, and disaster relief, missions, and Maud is doubtless set for a busy operational life.