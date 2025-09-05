Dry Cargo Vessel News Roundup | September 5 – Swedish and Japanese Ro-Ros, Norwegian owner's new car carrier and more
A Japanese builder recently delivered newbuilds to separate owners while a Norwegian operator has formally named a dual-fuel vehicle carrier. A Danish firm has tapped a Chinese yard for the construction of two new self-unloading ships. Lastly, a Swedish-Danish partnership has begun work on a new series of Ro-Ro vessel.
Hoegh Autoliners names sixth car carrier in series
Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden on Wednesday, September 3.
The 199-metre Höegh Moonlight belongs to a series of 12 PCTCs designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, the first two ships in the series, were delivered in 2024.
Imabari yard delivers new Ro-Ro cargo ship for specialised operations
Imabari Shipbuilding Group has announced that its subsidiary, I-S Shipbuilding, delivered the new Ro-Ro cargo ship JFE Hekiryu on Thursday, August 21. The vessel is a coastal ship designed for specialised cargo operations in Japan.
The Japanese-flagged vessel has an overall length of 115 metres, a breadth of 18 metres, and a deadweight of 3,676 tonnes. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and has a service speed of approximately 15 knots. The ship is designed to carry 33 pallets, each loaded with approximately 100 tonnes of steel coils, and is capable of automatic loading and ballast operations.
Shimanami Shipbuilding delivers new 40,000DWT bulker
Imabari Shipbuilding Group has announced that its subsidiary, Shimanami Shipbuilding, delivered the new 40,000 DWT bulk carrier Ken Forest on Tuesday, September 2nd.
The Panama-flagged vessel has an overall length of 182.9 metres, a breadth of 31 metres, and a deadweight of 40,099 tonnes. It is powered by a single J-ENG 6UEC42LSH-Eco-D3 main engine and has a service speed of 14 knots.
Wallenius Marine and Knud E. Hansen unveil new Ro-Ro vessel concept
Wallenius Marine and naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen have launched a new Ro-Ro vessel concept. The new design is based on a Wallenius Marine pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) concept and operational data from the existing vessels Future Way and Way Forward.
A key feature of the new 170-metre design is the relocation of the engine room to the bow of the ship. This allows for loading and unloading to be carried out quickly via a stern ramp and a main deck that extends across the full width of the vessel. The design provides a large cargo capacity of 2,720 lane metres, which is equivalent to 181 trailers.
Denmark's Mibau Stema orders two self-unloading ships
Danish shipping company the Mibau Stema Group has placed an order for two new self-unloading cargo vessels in a series.
Mibau Stema said the vessels are scheduled for delivery from September 2028 and will feature significant design enhancements to meet growing customer demands and evolving environmental standards.
The vessels will be built in partnership with Mibau Stema's co-shareholder the Hartmann family and Canadian shipping company CSL. Construction will take place at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding in China.