Wallenius Lines' newest car carrier begins serving long-term charter

Way Forward is a sister of ship of Future Way, which was delivered to Wallenius Lines earlier this year following completion at Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles. Both PCTCs are now operating between Europe and the United States under charter with Volkswagen with Wallenius Lines subisidiary Wallenius Marine being responsible for ship management.

Way Forward has a length of 200 metres, a beam of 37 metres, capacity for 6,500 vehicles, a dual-fuel main engine, and an aerodynamically optimised bow that can reduce wind resistance.