Hoegh Autoliners names sixth car carrier in series

Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners formally named its newest pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) in a ceremony at the Port of Gothenburg in Sweden on Wednesday, September 3.

The 199-metre Höegh Moonlight belongs to a series of 12 PCTCs designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, the first two ships in the series, were delivered in 2024.