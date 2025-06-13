Sea trials begin for Hoegh Autoliners' newest dual-fuel car carrier

All 12 ships in the series are designed to be capable of transporting up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo.

The freight will be carried on 14 decks including five liftable decks. All decks are laid out to house electric vehicles, and these are also strengthened to allow transport of heavier project cargo if needed.

The PCTC will run on LNG and low-sulphur MGO, though its dual-fuel engines have been designed to allow conversion to permit operation on ammonia and methanol in the future.