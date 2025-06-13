Sea trials begin for Hoegh Autoliners' newest dual-fuel car carrier
China Merchants Heavy Industry Haimen has begun conducting sea trials of a new pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) ordered by Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners.
The 199-metre Höegh Moonlight belongs to a series of 12 PCTCs designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, the first two ships in the series, were delivered in 2024.
All 12 ships in the series are designed to be capable of transporting up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo.
The freight will be carried on 14 decks including five liftable decks. All decks are laid out to house electric vehicles, and these are also strengthened to allow transport of heavier project cargo if needed.
The PCTC will run on LNG and low-sulphur MGO, though its dual-fuel engines have been designed to allow conversion to permit operation on ammonia and methanol in the future.