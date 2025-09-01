Denmark's Mibau Stema orders two self-unloading ships
Danish shipping company the Mibau Stema Group has placed an order for two new self-unloading cargo vessels in a series.
Mibau Stema said the vessels are scheduled for delivery from September 2028 and will feature significant design enhancements to meet growing customer demands and evolving environmental standards.
Each of the new ships will each boast a cargo capacity 3,500 tonnes greater than Mibau Stema's earlier ships Starnes (pictured) and Fjordnes. This will enable each new vessel to transport approximately 2.5 million tonnes per year.
The beam of each ship has been increased from 29 to 32 metres, allowing greater cargo planning flexibility per hold. The vessels will also be capable of self-discharging at 5,500 tonnes per hour with a modified boom system.
The ships will boast dual-fuel propulsion. Their engines will be capable of running on B100 biofuel from the outset, though they will also be flexible enough to switch to methanol as it becomes available.
The vessels will be built in partnership with Mibau Stema's co-shareholder the Hartmann family and Canadian shipping company CSL. Construction will take place at CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding in China.