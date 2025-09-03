Imabari yard delivers new Ro-Ro cargo ship for specialised operations

Imabari Shipbuilding Group has announced that its subsidiary, I-S Shipbuilding, delivered the new Ro-Ro cargo ship JFE Hekiryu on Thursday, August 21. The vessel is a coastal ship designed for specialised cargo operations in Japan.

The Japanese-flagged vessel has an overall length of 115 metres, a breadth of 18 metres, and a deadweight of 3,676 tonnes. It is classed by Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (NK) and has a service speed of approximately 15 knots. The ship is designed to carry 33 pallets, each loaded with approximately 100 tonnes of steel coils, and is capable of automatic loading and ballast operations.