VESSEL REVIEW | Hoegh Aurora – First in new series of ammonia-ready car carriers for Norwegian owner

Also fitted are solar panels covering an area of 1,500 square metres ( square feet) on the top deck to reduce reliance on the generators for the onboard electrical power requirements. The use of solar panels was dictated partly by the fact that there is abundant sunlight on many of the routes served by Höegh Autoliners. The vessel’s design meanwhile allows for the future installation of a shore power connection to ensure emissions-free electrical supply while berthed.

Höegh Aurora and seven other PCTCs in the Aurora-class will run on LNG and low-sulphur MGO, though the vessels' dual-fuel engines are designed to be converted to also run on ammonia in the future. These eight vessels also have DNV's ammonia and methanol ready notation, with the main engine on each ship provided by MAN and the propeller and the bridge management system supplied by Kongsberg. The current propulsion arrangement delivers a service speed of 14.5 knots.