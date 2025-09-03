Shimanami Shipbuilding delivers new 40,000DWT bulker

The ship features a semi-box-shaped hold structure with five holds and five hatches, a design suitable for a wide variety of cargoes, including high-density cargo, long objects, and steel coils. For cargo handling, the vessel is equipped with four deck cranes.

According to the builder, Ken Forest meets the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) Phase 3 requirements ahead of schedule. It is also equipped with a ballast water treatment system and an inventory of hazardous material in line with the Ship Recycling Convention.

Imabari noted that propulsion performance is enhanced by energy-saving attachments near the propeller, a high-efficiency propeller, and low-friction hull paint.