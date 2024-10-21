Hoegh Autoliners welcomes second 9,100CEU vehicle carrier to fleet

Built by China Merchants Heavy Industry (Jiangsu), Höegh Borealis is the second in the 12-strong Aurora-class designed for the transport of rolling cargo such as up to 9,100 cars, agricultural machinery, and mining equipment as well as general solo cargo. The class lead ship, Höegh Aurora, was delivered earlier this year.

Like its earlier sister, the newbuild has an LOA of 199.92 metres, a beam of 37.62 metres, a draught of 10.8 metres, a depth of 14.52 metres, and a deadweight tonnage of 25,563. According to the owner, these dimensions make the Aurora-class PCTCs the largest car carriers ever built.