Container Shipping

Container Vessel News Roundup | July 31 – Cypriot reefer carrier delivery, Dutch shortsea feeder ship concept and more

Container Vessel News Roundup | July 31 – Cypriot reefer carrier delivery, Dutch shortsea feeder ship concept and more
Published on

Deliveries include a 24,000TEU vessel for a French operator, an electric newbuild for use in China, two ships for a Singapore-based company, and a reefer carrier for a Cypriot owner. A Dutch firm has meanwhile unveiled images of a new shortsea feeder vessel concept design.

CMA CGM welcomes new 24,000TEU ship to fleet

Delivery ceremony of CMA CGM Pantheon
Delivery ceremony of CMA CGM PantheonCMA CGM

CMA CGM has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding.

CMA CGM Pantheon belongs to the same series as CMA CGM Seine, which was handed over in 2024 following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a deadweight of 231,875, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.

China's Ningbo Ocean takes delivery of second electric containership in series

Ningyuan Dian Peng
Ningyuan Dian PengChina Classification Society

China's Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS) has taken delivery of a new electric container vessel built by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.

Ningyuan Dian Peng (宁远电鹏) is the second ship in a series to be delivered to NBOS. Her earlier sister is Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲), which is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China, according to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.

The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.

Cool Carriers takes delivery of second reefer ship in series

Snow Flake's naming and delivery ceremony, June 29, 2026
Snow Flake's naming and delivery ceremony, June 29, 2026Cool Carriers

Cyprus-based shipping company Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.

The Singapore-registered Snow Flake is the second ship in a new series of seven reefer container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder. Snow Flower, the first ship in the series, was handed over earlier this year.

Like other ships in the Cool Carriers fleet, Snow Flake will be used across trade routes that cover Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, New Zealand, and the United States. Cool Carriers will manage the vessel in its capacity as commercial operator.

Dutch firm unveils new shortsea feeder ship design

Conoship's new 230TEU shortsea feeder ship design
Conoship's new 230TEU shortsea feeder ship designConoship

Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International recently unveiled a new feeder container vessel design optimised for shortsea navigation.

The design is based on that of an existing 3,800DWT vessel series also developed by Conoship. The company said that the new design was developed in response to market demand for flexible micro-feeder capacity, offering maximum flexibility for different container sizes, efficient port throughput, and excellent fuel economy.

The vessel is designed for regional container routes, smaller port operations, and short-sea logistics where reliability, compact dimensions and fast turnaround times are essential, according to the designer.

Pacific International Lines christens first two 13,000TEU ships in new series

Kota Elok and Kota Elan naming ceremony at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding's facilities in Shanghai, June 23, 2026
Kota Elok and Kota Elan naming ceremony at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding's facilities in Shanghai, June 23, 2026Pacific International Lines

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the first two ships in a new series of 13,000TEU container vessels ordered by the company from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Kota Elok and Kota Elan will be deployed on PIL’s service connecting Asia and South America, which the company said is a key trade corridor experiencing strong and sustained growth.

Both ships are equipped to operate on LNG as well as low-sulphur fuel oil, allowing for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Europe
France
MENA
Asia
Japan
Netherlands
China
Singapore
Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding
LNG
China State Shipbuilding Corporation
Cyprus
Conoship International
Pacific International Lines
CMA CGM
Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding
Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding
Kitanihon Shipbuilding
Ningbo Ocean Shipping
Cool Carriers
Ningyuan Dian Peng (vessel)
Kota Elok (vessel)
Kota Elan (vessel)
Snow Flake (vessel)
CMA CGM Pantheon (vessel)
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com