Container Vessel News Roundup | July 31 – Cypriot reefer carrier delivery, Dutch shortsea feeder ship concept and more

CMA CGM has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding.

CMA CGM Pantheon belongs to the same series as CMA CGM Seine, which was handed over in 2024 following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a deadweight of 231,875, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.