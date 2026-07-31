Container Vessel News Roundup | July 31 – Cypriot reefer carrier delivery, Dutch shortsea feeder ship concept and more

Deliveries include a 24,000TEU vessel for a French operator, an electric newbuild for use in China, two ships for a Singapore-based company, and a reefer carrier for a Cypriot owner. A Dutch firm has meanwhile unveiled images of a new shortsea feeder vessel concept design.
CMA CGM has taken delivery of a new container vessel built by China's Jiangsu Yangzi Xinfu Shipbuilding.
CMA CGM Pantheon belongs to the same series as CMA CGM Seine, which was handed over in 2024 following completion at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
The Bureau Veritas-classed newbuild has an LOA of 399 metres, a beam of 61.3 metres, a deadweight of 231,875, and a total capacity of 24,000 TEUs. Power is provided by a dual-fuel engine that can also run on LNG.
China's Ningbo Ocean Shipping (NBOS) has taken delivery of a new electric container vessel built by Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.
Ningyuan Dian Peng (宁远电鹏) is the second ship in a series to be delivered to NBOS. Her earlier sister is Ningyuan Dian Kun (宁远电鲲), which is the first 10,000DWT electric container vessel to be built and operated in China, according to Jiangxi Jiangxin Shipbuilding.
The newbuild has an LOA of 127.8 metres, a beam of 21.6 metres, a depth of 10.5 metres, and a capacity of 740 TEUs. Ten containerised batteries with a combined capacity of 19,000 kWh drive two 875kW permanent magnet motors to propel the ship to speeds of up to 11.5 knots.
Cyprus-based shipping company Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.
The Singapore-registered Snow Flake is the second ship in a new series of seven reefer container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder. Snow Flower, the first ship in the series, was handed over earlier this year.
Like other ships in the Cool Carriers fleet, Snow Flake will be used across trade routes that cover Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, New Zealand, and the United States. Cool Carriers will manage the vessel in its capacity as commercial operator.
Dutch naval architecture firm Conoship International recently unveiled a new feeder container vessel design optimised for shortsea navigation.
The design is based on that of an existing 3,800DWT vessel series also developed by Conoship. The company said that the new design was developed in response to market demand for flexible micro-feeder capacity, offering maximum flexibility for different container sizes, efficient port throughput, and excellent fuel economy.
The vessel is designed for regional container routes, smaller port operations, and short-sea logistics where reliability, compact dimensions and fast turnaround times are essential, according to the designer.
Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the first two ships in a new series of 13,000TEU container vessels ordered by the company from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
Kota Elok and Kota Elan will be deployed on PIL’s service connecting Asia and South America, which the company said is a key trade corridor experiencing strong and sustained growth.
Both ships are equipped to operate on LNG as well as low-sulphur fuel oil, allowing for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.