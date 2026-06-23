Pacific International Lines christens first two 13,000TEU ships in new series

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the first two ships in a new series of 13,000TEU container vessels ordered by the company from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

Kota Elok and Kota Elan will be deployed on PIL’s service connecting Asia and South America, which the company said is a key trade corridor experiencing strong and sustained growth.

Both ships are equipped to operate on LNG as well as low-sulphur fuel oil, allowing for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.