Pacific International Lines christens first two 13,000TEU ships in new series

Singapore-based Pacific International Lines (PIL) has formally named the first two ships in a new series of 13,000TEU container vessels ordered by the company from China State Shipbuilding Corporation subsidiary Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.
Kota Elok and Kota Elan will be deployed on PIL’s service connecting Asia and South America, which the company said is a key trade corridor experiencing strong and sustained growth.
Both ships are equipped to operate on LNG as well as low-sulphur fuel oil, allowing for significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.
The vessels also feature a suite of advanced technological and energy-saving features, including an optimised hull form to improve hydrodynamic performance, energy-efficient systems and hull coatings that reduce fuel consumption.
Both vessels are also equipped with digital technologies, including artificial intelligence and IoT capabilities, to enhance operational performance and enable greater automation on board.
Kota Elok features a bow windshield to improve aerodynamics, contributing to improved fuel efficiency and lower emissions over the course of long-haul voyages.
PIL said the vessels have been designed with seafarers in mind, offering a safe, modern and comfortable onboard environment that supports crew well-being and welfare.