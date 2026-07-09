Cool Carriers takes delivery of second reefer ship in series

Cyprus-based shipping company Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.
The Singapore-registered Snow Flake is the second ship in a new series of seven reefer container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder. Snow Flower, the first ship in the series, was handed over earlier this year.
Like other ships in the Cool Carriers fleet, Snow Flake will be used across trade routes that cover Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, New Zealand, and the United States. Cool Carriers will manage the vessel in its capacity as commercial operator.
Designed specifically for the global refrigerated cargo market, Snow Flake and her sisters can safely transport up to 5,000 high-cube pallets of perishable cargo, together with up to 168 refrigerated containers, at a service speed of 18 knots. Two vessels in the series have cargo capacities exceeding 630,000 cubic feet (18,000 cubic metres), while the remaining five will offer approximately 660,000 cubic feet (19,000 cubic metres).
Snow Flake incorporates advanced hull and propulsion designs, including engines that meet stringent IMO and EU environmental regulations through 2030 and beyond.
Another ship from the same series will be delivered to Cool Carriers before the end of this year while the four other vessels will be handed over by 2028.