Cool Carriers takes delivery of second reefer ship in series

Cyprus-based shipping company Cool Carriers has taken delivery of a new reefer container vessel built by Japan's Kitanihon Shipbuilding.

The Singapore-registered Snow Flake is the second ship in a new series of seven reefer container vessels to be ordered by Cool Carriers from the same builder. Snow Flower, the first ship in the series, was handed over earlier this year.

Like other ships in the Cool Carriers fleet, Snow Flake will be used across trade routes that cover Western Europe, Latin America, Africa, New Zealand, and the United States. Cool Carriers will manage the vessel in its capacity as commercial operator.