Pacific International Lines orders five LNG-powered boxships from Chinese yard

The five Neo-Panamax vessels will be fitted with dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG in addition to low-sulphur fuel oil. PIL said they will also have the flexibility to meet the demands of different voyages, weather conditions, and load capacities.

Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said that, together with another eight vessels currently under construction, the company now has 13 new vessels that will contribute significantly towards its decarbonisation goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.